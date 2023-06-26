Bush Foundation Fellowship Recipient Katie Dachtler

The Bush Fellowship is a recognition of an individual's extraordinary accomplishments and support for their potential. It is a flexible grant of up to $100,000 to help the recipients realize their visions for their community.

Katie Dachtler is one of this year’s recipients of the Bush Foundation Fellowship. As a fellow, she’ll be pursuing a PhD in Change Leadership for Equity and Inclusion. Her background as an adoptee from South Korea and work in mental health informs her approach to leadership and inclusion.