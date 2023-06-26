© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

Bush Foundation Fellowship Recipient Katie Dachtler

Prairie Public Broadcasting
Published June 26, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT
Bush Foundation

The Bush Fellowship is a recognition of an individual's extraordinary accomplishments and support for their potential. It is a flexible grant of up to $100,000 to help the recipients realize their visions for their community.

Katie Dachtler is one of this year’s recipients of the Bush Foundation Fellowship. As a fellow, she’ll be pursuing a PhD in Change Leadership for Equity and Inclusion. Her background as an adoptee from South Korea and work in mental health informs her approach to leadership and inclusion.

Tags
Main Street Community OutreachMain Street Interview
