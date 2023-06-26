ND is the Most Radon-Dense State in the Nation

Radon is the colorless, odorless gas produced by the active decay of radioactive materials. It is the second-leading cause of lung cancer.

Dr. Gary Schwartz, chair of the Dept. of Population Health at UND discusses North Dakota’s ranking among the most radon-dense states in the nation. From ancient glaciers to the bitter winters, North Dakota's environment uniquely produces and traps Radon at unusually high rates. Dr. Schwartz discusses how to test your home for Radon, how to lower your exposure, and UND’s new Radon Outreach and Research project.