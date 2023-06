The Green Dot is a bystander intervention program that seeks to engage and mobilize community members in their role in preventing violence. Main Street visits with prevention education director Anne St. Amant and violence prevention coordinator Aaron Hochstetler. They both work in conjunction with the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center in Fargo.

There are Green Dot programs in Grand Forks, Valley City, and Bismarck-Mandan. For more information, click here .