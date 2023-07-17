Archive Interview: Author Jill Kandel

Originally aired in January of 2015, Main Street revisits a favorite author interview.

Valley City native Jill Kandel moved to a tiny village in Zambia right after she got married. She and her husband spent six years there developing infrastructure for improved farming techniques. Decades later, she wrote the book So Many Africas: 6 Years in a Zambian Village. The inspiring story of marriage, survival, and spirituality from a talented North Dakotan author is discussed at length.