'Charlie Chaplin vs. America' explores on the tumultuous life and times of the Hollywood legend

Prairie Public Broadcasting
Published October 24, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT

In 1972, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presented Charlie Chaplin with an Honorary Academy Award. He received a 12-minute standing ovation, the longest ever given at the ceremony. But just a few years earlier, Chaplin was a pariah living in exile.

In the new book "Charlie Chaplin vs. America," bestselling Hollywood biographer and historian Scott Eyman explores the tumultuous life and times of this once-in-a-lifetime talent. He visits with Prairie Public film critic, Matt Olien. Listen above.

