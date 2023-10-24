'Charlie Chaplin vs. America' explores on the tumultuous life and times of the Hollywood legend
In 1972, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presented Charlie Chaplin with an Honorary Academy Award. He received a 12-minute standing ovation, the longest ever given at the ceremony. But just a few years earlier, Chaplin was a pariah living in exile.
In the new book "Charlie Chaplin vs. America," bestselling Hollywood biographer and historian Scott Eyman explores the tumultuous life and times of this once-in-a-lifetime talent. He visits with Prairie Public film critic, Matt Olien. Listen above.