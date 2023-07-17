The Murder of Arlis Perry with author Scott Herhold

"It occurred in a church, with a very innocent victim, and a gruesome layout of the body."

Main Street sits down with author Scott Herhold who wrote his book Murder Under God's Eye about the horrific murder of Bismarck woman Arlis Perry in California in 1974.

Scott talks about the process of investigating cold cases such as this one, the circumstances of the murder, and the serial killers of the time that were looked into as suspects for the murder, as well as the conclusion to the case.