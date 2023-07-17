© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Main Street

The Murder of Arlis Perry with author Scott Herhold

Prairie Public Broadcasting
Published July 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT
Murder Under God's Eye by Scott Herhold
Scott Herhold
/
Murder Under God's Eye by Scott Herhold

"It occurred in a church, with a very innocent victim, and a gruesome layout of the body."

Main Street sits down with author Scott Herhold who wrote his book Murder Under God's Eye about the horrific murder of Bismarck woman Arlis Perry in California in 1974.

Scott talks about the process of investigating cold cases such as this one, the circumstances of the murder, and the serial killers of the time that were looked into as suspects for the murder, as well as the conclusion to the case.

Tags
Main Street Main Street InterviewAuthor Interview
Related Content