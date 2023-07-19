© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

Online creative writing event featuring author Natalie Goldberg

Prairie Public Broadcasting
Published July 19, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT

The North Dakota Council of Teachers of English is hosting an online event that's open to the public. It will feature Natalie Goldberg, whose 1986 book "Writing Down the Bones" sold more than one million copies.

"Writing Down the Bones" is an anthology of snippets of advice from Natalie Goldberg's own experience that serves to educate, encourage, guide, and inspire writers of all skills levels.

Main Street gets a preview of the workshop and visits with Goldberg and Mandan English teacher Candace Brannan about the craft of writing, as well as the importance of books and reading in today's schools.

