Educators Should Build on Indigenous Culture

By Bill Thomas
Published July 28, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT
Dr. Stephen Sroka at the North Dakota Indian Education Summit
Tim Wollenzein
/
Dr. Stephen Sroka at the North Dakota Indian Education Summit

Dr. Stephen Sroka, Keynote Speaker at the ND Indian Education Summit

Dr. Sroka was the keynote speaker at the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction's 2023 Indian Education Summit. Here he talks to Bill Thomas about his message. From his website: "Trusted relationships may be the most important variable for effective learning, leading and living. The challenges of building relationships are based on the 4 C’s: Communication, Collaboration, Cultural Competency and Caring." These are core elements he comes back to.

Main Street Educatiion
Bill Thomas
Bill Thomas