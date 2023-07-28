Educators Should Build on Indigenous Culture
Dr. Stephen Sroka, Keynote Speaker at the ND Indian Education Summit
Dr. Sroka was the keynote speaker at the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction's 2023 Indian Education Summit. Here he talks to Bill Thomas about his message. From his website: "Trusted relationships may be the most important variable for effective learning, leading and living. The challenges of building relationships are based on the 4 C’s: Communication, Collaboration, Cultural Competency and Caring." These are core elements he comes back to.