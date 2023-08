American Idol is holding open call virtual Zoom auditions in North Dakota on Wednesday, August 9. Hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance to make Idol history and be crowned the next American Idol!

This is part of the "Idol Across America" nationwide search for the next superstar. Main Street visits with Co-Executive Producer, Katie Fennelly Watkins.