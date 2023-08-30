Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again while talking to reporters in Kentucky

Updated August 30, 2023 at 2:23 PM ET

Sen. Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze momentarily at an event in Covington, Ky., after having been asked by a reporter about running for reelection in 2026.

McConnell appeared unable to speak for several seconds before an aide stepped in to ask if he heard the question. He was eventually led away by aides.

This is the second time this summer that McConnell, 81, has stopped speaking at a press event.

Late last month McConnell, abruptly stopped talking and appeared unable to continue at his weekly Capitol Hill press conference with Senate Republican leaders. He was escorted out of the press conference, and returned minutes later to take questions from reporters.

Asked in July about that episode and whether it was related to his health issues after a fall earlier this year when he suffered a concussion, he said, "I'm fine," and told reporters he was able to do his job.

Just in: Sen. Mitch McConnell was in the middle of a media gaggle when he appeared to have trouble hearing and answering questions and was eventually led out by aides. More: https://t.co/6Q2PXhiHyb pic.twitter.com/DHTK1K8kYy — WLWT (@WLWT) August 30, 2023

A spokesman for McConnell said the Kentucky Republican "felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference" on Wednesday.

An aide to McConnell said that while the Senate majority leader "feels fine, as a prudential measure, the Leader will be consulting a physician prior to his next event."

This story will be updated.

NPR Congressional Correspondent Deirdre Walsh contributed to this story.

