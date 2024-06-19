© 2024
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Kamasi Washington on his latest album 'Fearless Movement'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published June 19, 2024 at 5:30 AM CDT
Kamasi Washington
Vincent Haycock
/
Courtesy of the artist
Kamasi Washington

Fatherhood often changes a man, but it doesn’t always get you a great co-writer in the studio. Fortunate, then, that Kamasi Washington's daughter Asha is good around a keyboard, even as a toddler.

Her tinkering led to the melody of a new song on the jazz star's third studio album, Fearless Movement. Washington calls it a "dance album," but his meaning extends past the dance floor and into all forms of movement as expression.

In this session, Washington talks about the ways in which fatherhood has changed him, the need for connection, and working with André 3000.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.