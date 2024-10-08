Harris proposes help for the 'sandwich generation': a Medicare benefit for home care

Vice President Harris on Tuesday will lay out a new proposal to expand Medicare coverage to help cover the costs of home health care aides for seniors.

Her campaign said Harris plans to discuss the measure on ABC’s The View, a daytime television talk show popular with middle-aged and older women.

The proposal is squarely aimed at “sandwich generation” women who take care of aging parents as well as their own kids.

Internal campaign data shows this demographic, comprising nearly a quarter of Americans, has a relatively large percentage of undecided voters, a senior campaign official told reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of the public release of the plan.

In its current form, Medicare doesn’t widely cover assistance like home health aides for seniors, which can be costly. And nursing home facilities are also expensive.

Harris’ plan to expand Medicare to cover at-home care for seniors would be paid for in part by expanding Medicare drug price negotiations, her campaign said.

Harris’ appearance on The View is part of a barrage of media appearances this week. Harris was also set to appear on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, as well as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. On Wednesday, she is set to do a Univision town hall from Las Vegas.

On Monday night, CBS 60 Minutes aired a sit-down interview with the vice president. She appeared on Call Her Daddy, a podcast popular with young women, on Sunday, and last week she was on All the Smoke , a podcast hosted by two former NBA stars.

