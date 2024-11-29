A restored Notre Dame cathedral is unveiled days before its official reopening

The famed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is set to reopen next month for the first time since a devastating fire crippled the beloved church in 2019.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, took a tour of the cathedral early on Friday. Macron marveled at the soaring light stone ceilings — now cleansed of soot and centuries of grime — as he toured the more than 800 year old restored cathedral .

He visited the cathedral's rafters, known as "the forest," where 1,500 trees were used to build the frame holding the new cathedral roof.

Macron thanked more than 1,200 artisans at the cathedral for their tireless work in restoring the Gothic landmark, which is a World Heritage site and in the past has drawn more than 13 million visitors a year. He called the fire at the iconic church a "national wound" and lauded Notre Dame as the "soul of our country."

Christophe Petit Tesson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images This photograph shows the stained glass Rose Window of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

Christophe Petit Tesson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron (second from left), accompanied by President of the "Rebatir Notre-Dame de Paris" public establishment Philippe Jost (right) visit Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on Friday.

The French president also thanked the 340,000 financial donors that have contributed nearly $1 billion collectively toward Notre Dame's restoration.

On April 15, 2019, a fire broke out in the framework of Notre Dame's attic and spread, leading to the collapse of its iconic 19th century spire. Some of the stained-glass windows, paintings and tapestries suffered significant damage. Relics, such as a crown of thorns believed to be worn by Jesus Christ during his crucifixion, were saved from the fire.

Stephane de Sakutin / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images This photograph shows the tabernacle designed by French artist and designer Guillaume Bardet, in the heart of Notre Dame cathedral on Friday.

Christophe Petit Tesson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images This photograph shows the wooden "Poincon", the part of the spire that supports the arrow of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in Paris on Friday.

Investigators have said the fire may have been accidental, not an act of arson.

As part of its restoration, the cathedral received three new bells, one that was rung during the Olympics, and a new spire . At least 1,300 stones were used to restore wall stones and vaults damaged by the fire and 8,000 pipes on the Grand Organ were removed, cleaned and restored."

The church will open its doors to visitors and worshipers with ceremonies beginning on Dec. 7, 2024.

