A powerful 7.0 earthquake strikes off Northern California coast

Updated December 05, 2024 at 15:24 PM ET

A powerful earthquakes struck off the Northern California coast Thursday. Several aftershocks continue to rattle the area off Eureka.

The initial magnitude of the quake was 7.0. Other aftershocks have been lower.

A tsunami warning had been issued in the initial force of the quake, but has since been lifted, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials with @Cal_OES are actively responding to the earthquakes this morning in Northern California.



Californians should follow guidance from local emergency responders. Get earthquake safety tips ➡️ https://t.co/gIKZPSxNaV https://t.co/Hf8DjEN3aj — Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) December 5, 2024

Several local services and venues shut down after the shock first rattled the West Coast.

BART, the transit system serving California's Bay Area, shut down and by just after noon PT, said they were still working to restore service following the tsunami warning being lifted.

Oregon state parks said in a statement on X that all parks were closed until further notice.

The San Francisco Zoo also closed, citing the "national weather emergency." In a post on X, the zoo said guests have been evacuated, animals secured and staff moved to higher ground.

In a briefing following the earthquake, experts from the United States Geological Survey said powerful aftershocks should be expected.

The area where the earthquake struck, they said, was prone to quakes due to its location over certain tectonic plates.

Despite the powerful shock of the earthquake and warnings of dangerous water swells, local video seen on ABC News showed surfers still in the water attempting to catch waves.

NPR member stations in Northern California and southern Oregon are monitoring their communities for any impacts from the quake but so far had not reported any significant damage.

NPR's Carrie Kahn, in Santa Cruz, Calif., says she received evacuation orders after the earthquake.

