© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Education Department switches to remote work amid talk of layoffs

By Cory Turner
Published March 11, 2025 at 4:06 PM CDT
A man walks past the U.S. Department of Education building in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 7.
Gent Shkullaku
/
ZUMA Press Wire via Alamy
A man walks past the U.S. Department of Education building in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 7.

Employees of the U.S. Department of Education received an email on Tuesday advising them to vacate all department offices by 6 p.m. Staff members were instructed by the department's Office of Security, Facilities and Logistics to plan to work from home on Wednesday.

The email included little explanation, saying department offices would be closed "for security reasons" and would reopen Thursday.

Employees of the department shared the email with NPR. We are not naming them because the employees fear retribution. Neither the White House nor the Education Department responded to a request for comment.

The email further unsettled department employees, who have spent the past several weeks anticipating sweeping staff cuts by the Trump administration.

This Thursday, agency heads are expected to turn in their "reorganization" plans to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

A guidance memo from OMB and OPM sent in late February instructed agency heads to achieve "large-scale reductions in force (RIFs)" through attrition and "by eliminating positions that are not required."

Already, at least 75 department staff members have been placed on paid administrative leave, according to a tally by AFGE Local 252, a union that represents Education Department employees. This count does not include managers and supervisors. Many of those workers on paid leave attended a diversity, equity and inclusion workshop that the department has offered for many years, including during the first Trump administration.

The union also says at least 75 probationary department staffers, who were hired more recently and are legally easier to lay off, have also had their jobs terminated.

The Education Department did not respond to a request for an official tally of staffers currently on leave or who have been laid off since the beginning of the Trump administration.

Copyright 2025 NPR

News from NPR
Cory Turner
Cory Turner reports and edits for the NPR Ed team. He's helped lead several of the team's signature reporting projects, including "The Truth About America's Graduation Rate" (2015), the groundbreaking "School Money" series (2016), "Raising Kings: A Year Of Love And Struggle At Ron Brown College Prep" (2017), and the NPR Life Kit parenting podcast with Sesame Workshop (2019). His year-long investigation with NPR's Chris Arnold, "The Trouble With TEACH Grants" (2018), led the U.S. Department of Education to change the rules of a troubled federal grant program that had unfairly hurt thousands of teachers.
See stories by Cory Turner