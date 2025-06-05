The best new albums out June 6
It's Friday, and hoo boy, is it a packed release day on your favorite streaming service. Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile sound ready for arenas on a new album destined for teenager bedrooms across America. Jarvis Cocker and Pulp returns with its first collection of songs since 2001. British rapper Little Simz scoffs at the concept of genre on Lotus. Plus new records from hip-hop superstar Lil Wayne and TikTok pop star Addison Rae.
NPR Music's Stephen Thompson welcomes Izzi Bavis from Baltimore public radio station WTMD to get into most of it on New Music Friday. Listen to the show below and scroll down to see our long list of albums out June 6.
The Starting Five
Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:
💿 Turnstile, NEVER ENOUGH (Stream)
- Recommended If You Like: 311, Jane's Addiction
💿 Pulp, More (Stream)
- RIYL: Pulp
💿 Little Simz, Lotus (Stream)
- RIYL: Ezra Collective, Sampha
💿 McKinley Dixon, Magic, Alive! (Stream)
- RIYL: JPEGMAFIA, Genesis Owusu
💿 Lifeguard, Ripped and Torn (Stream)
- RIYL: Touch and Go Records, Swell Maps
New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast. Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
The Lightning Round
Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:
💿 V/A, ANTHEMS: A Celebration of Broken Social Scene's You Forgot It In People
💿 Addison Rae, Addison
💿 Comet Gain, Letters to Ordinary Outsiders
💿 Loaded Honey, Love Made Trees
💿 Hayden Pedigo, I'll Be Waving As You Drive Away
Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple, or wherever you stream music.
The Long List
For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:
Rap/Hip-Hop
- Lil Wayne, Tha Carter VI
- dreamcastmoe, The Lost Tape, Vol. 3
- Joey Purp & Thelonious Martin, Champagne Seats
- Cypress Hill and The London Symphony Orchestra, Black Sunday Live at The Royal Albert Hall
- The High & Mighty, Sound of Market
- Lil Kayla, I'm Just A Girl
Country/Folk/Americana
- Hailey Whitters, Corn Queen
- Mary Chapin Carpenter, Personal History
- North Mississippi Allstars, Still Shakin'
- Crowe Boys, Made to Wander
- Rascal Flatts, Life is a Highway: Refueled Duets
- Louie TheSinger, One For The Hometown
Electronic/Out There
- Brian Eno + Beatie Wolfe, Luminal
- Brian Eno + Beatie Wolfe, Lateral
- Purelink, Faith
- Calibro 35, Exploration
- Lucy Gooch, Desert Window
- Death in Vegas, Death Mask
- Harry the Nightgown, UGH
- Jozef Van Wissem and Jim Jarmusch, The Day The Angels Cried
- Marconi Union, The Fear of Never Landing
- Richard Norris, Mr Norris Changes Brains
- Vanyfox, Melodias E Choros
- Stephen Vitiello with Brendan Canty & Hahn Rowe, Second
- Elisabeth Klinck, Chronotopia
- georg-i, Rebuild
- RAMZi, balmini
Global
- Azymuth, Marca Passo
- TAKAAT, In Noise Vol. 1
- Nadah El Shazly, Laini Tani
- Léonie Pernet, Poèmes Pulvérisés
- Gabriel da Rosa, Cacofonia
- ENHYPEN, DESIRE : UNLEASH
Jazz
- Ben LaMar Gay, Yowzers
- Ches Smith, Clone Row
- Isaiah J. Thompson, The Book of Isaiah: Modern Jazz Ministry
- Peter Manheim, Early Waves
- Tyreek McDole, Open Up Your Senses
- Dan Weiss, Unclassified Affections
- Dominique Fils-Aimé, Live At The Montreal International Jazz Festival
Pop
- MARINA, Princess of Power
- Cynthia Erivo, I Forgive You
- Tiberius b, Neverything
- The Doobie Brothers, Walk This Road
- The Knocks & Dragonette, Revelation
- The Ting Tings, Home
R&B/Soul
- OMAR, Brighter the Days
- Ayoni, Isola
- Gloria Gaynor, Happy Tears
- Sabrina Claudio, Fall in Love with Her
Classical
- Chiaroscuro Quartet, Haydn, String Quartets Op. 33 No. 4-6
- Lauri Porra, Seasons in Moominvalley
Rock/Alt/Indie
- Black Moth Super Rainbow, Soft New Magic Dream
- Soccer Mommy, Evergreen (stripped)
- Alien Nosejob, Forced Communal Existence
- Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Trash Classic
- Salem 66, Salt
- Okkervil River & The Antlers, Band Together (Live)
- Caamp, Copper Changes Color
- Smug Brothers, Stuck on Beta
- Finn Wolfhard, Happy Birthday
- GRÓA, Drop P
- Activity, A Thousand Years In Another Way
- Born Ruffians, Beauty's Pride
- Holy Scum, All We Have Is Never
- Peaceful Faces, Without a Single Fight
- Phoebe Rings, Aseurai
- After Ours, Imaginary Friend
- Ambre Ciel, still, there is the sea
- Landlady, Make Up / Lost Time
- Pip Blom, Grip EP
- Career Woman, Lighthouse
- Eterna, Ants EP
- Christian Lee Hutson, Paradise Pop. 10 (Deluxe)
- Tracy Bonham, Sky Too Wide
- Junk Drawer, Days of Heaven
- envy, All The Footprints You've Ever Left And The Fear Expecting Ahead (Reissue)
- Portugal. The Man, uLu Selects Vol #2
- My Chemical Romance, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge (Deluxe Edition)
Credits
- Host: Stephen Thompson
- Guest: Izzi Bavis, WTMD
- Producer: Simon Rentner
- Editors: Otis Hart and Elle Mannion
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Vice President, Music and Visuals: Keith Jenkins
Copyright 2025 NPR