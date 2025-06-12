The best new albums out June 13

It's Friday, and we're happy to report that a handful of truly great albums were released at midnight. Los Angeles singer-songwriter Annahstasia — who you may have seen as Kendrick Lamar's love interest in the video for his No.1 hit "luther" — blew us away with her blend of gravity and grace. Celebrated jazz guitarist Mary Halvorson — who won a MacArthur "genius" grant in 2019 — has a new album produced by Deerhoof's John Dieterich. Jazz harpist Brandee Younger might have hit a new career high with her new album, on which she plays Alice Coltrane's harp.

We get into those three and a few more on the June 13 episode of New Music Friday. Nate Chinen of Philadelphia public radio station WRTI joins host Stephen Thompson to share their favorite records of the week.

The Starting Five

Elena Olivo / Nonesuch / Nonesuch Mary Halvorson.

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 Annahstasia, Tether (Stream)

Recommended If You Like: Tracey Chapman, Nick Drake

💿 Mary Halvorson, About Ghosts (Stream)

RIYL: Bill Frisell, Peter Bernstein

💿 Brandee Younger, Gadabout Season (Stream)

RIYL: Alice Coltrane, Shabaka Hutchings

💿 Joe Armon-Jones, All The Quiet (Part II) (Stream)

RIYL: Ezra Collective, Makaya McCraven

💿 The Cure, Mixes for a Lost World (Stream)

RIYL: The Cure, Orbital

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast. Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Lightning Round

/ Candid Records / Candid Records Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell.

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 AJ Tracey, Don't Die Before You're Dead

💿 Theo Croker, dream manifest

💿 Cosey Fanni Tutti, 2t2

💿 Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell, We Insist 2025!

💿 Ella Hanshaw, Ella Hanshaw's Black Book

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple, or wherever you stream music.

The Long List

Maclay Heriot / p(doom) / p(doom) King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Rock/Alt/Indie

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Phantom Island

Queens of the Stone Age, Alive in the Catacombs EP

EP Grateful Dead, Gratest Hits

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, Talkin to the Trees

Bloodshot Bill, So Fed Up!

Common Holly, Anything glass

Guy Blackman, Out of Sight

Jahnah Camille, My sunny oath! EP

EP Lipsticism, Wanted To Show You

Patrick Wolf, Crying The Neck

Puffer, Street Hassle

Self Improvement, Syndrome

Steve Queralt (of Ride), Swallow

WPTR, Redness and Swelling at the Injection Site

Country/Folk/Americana

Mister Romantic (John C. Reiilly), What's Not To Love?

Dierks Bentley, Broken Branches

Joseph Allred, Old Time Fantasias

Electronic/Out There

Lyra Pramuk, Hymnal

Adrian Sherwood, The Grand Designer EP

EP Dummy, Bubbelibrium DLC

Gabriel Brady, Day-blind

Polygonia, Dream Horizons

gyrofield, Suspension of Belief EP

EP Holden & Zimpel, The Universe Will Take Care Of You

Kate NV, Room for the Moon (Live)

LSDXOXO, DGTL ANML

Global

BALTHVS, Flesh and Soul EP

EP Buscabulla, Se Amaba Asi

V/A, Pōpoloheno: Songs Of Resilience And Joy

WITCH, SOGOLO

Jazz

Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap, Elemental

Brittany Davis, Black Thunder

Pop

Calum Hood, ORDER chaos ORDER

Mikayla Pasterfield, Heritage Listed EP

EP salem ilese, growing down

V/A, Smurfs (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

(Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Van Morrison, Remembering Now

R&B/Soul

Maiya Blaney, A Room With A Door That Closes

Natanya, Feline's Return

Rap/Hip-Hop

Leikeli47, Lei keli ft 47 / For Promotional Use Only

EST Gee, My World

onefour, Look At Me Now

Lil Tecca, Dopamine

Cymarshall Law & Slimline Mutha, The Peaceful Warrior 2: Raw Self Expression

Yamê, ÉBĒM

Classical

Juri Seo, Obsolete Music

Credits

Host: Stephen Thompson

Guest: Nate Chinen, WRTI

Producer: Simon Rentner

Editor: Otis Hart

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Vice President, Music and Visuals: Keith Jenkins

