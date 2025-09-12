33 hours: A timeline of Charlie Kirk's shooting and the search for a suspect

When officials confirmed the detention of the suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing on Friday morning, they emphasized how swiftly the process transpired.

"In less than 36 hours – 33 to be precise – thanks to the full weight of the federal government and leading out with the partners here in the state of Utah and Gov. [Spencer] Cox, the suspect was apprehended in a historic time period," FBI Director Kash Patel said.

Officials are crediting "seamless" collaboration between local, state and federal law enforcement, as well as some 7,000 tips from members of the public, with speeding up the search for Kirk's alleged killer.

Kirk, a conservative activist and podcaster, was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon. Here's what happened next:

Wednesday, Sept. 10

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Law enforcement officials work near the crime scene on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Thursday.

The alleged suspect, Tyler Robinson, is seen on surveillance footage arriving on Utah Valley University's campus in a grey Dodge Challenger, according to Gov. Spencer Cox. He was wearing a maroon T-shirt and light-colored shorts and shoes. 11:52 a.m. MT: Investigators are later able to track Robinson's movements on campus, through stairwells and up to the roof of a building some 150 yards away from the courtyard tent where Kirk was scheduled to speak at noon. Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said the suspect — at this point wearing dark clothing — can be seen moving across the roof to a "shooting location."



While answering audience questions, Kirk is struck with a single gunshot to the neck and slumps over, according to graphic and widely circulated videos of the incident. The crowd — which officials said numbered some 3,000 people — dispersed in a chaotic scene, with Mason later saying students ran in fear and some barricaded themselves in classrooms. Social media videos from the scene, not verified by NPR, show a group of people carrying Kirk to an SUV, which took him to Timpanogos Regional Hospital. Meanwhile, officials say, the suspect is captured on video moving to the other side of the building, jumping off the roof and fleeing into a nearby wooded area. 12:39 p.m. MT: The first FBI agents arrive at and secure the scene, according to Patel.



Utah Valley University sends out an emergency alert saying police are investigating "a single shot fired … toward a visiting speaker" and that a suspect is in custody. 1:02 p.m. MT: President Trump shares news of Kirk's shooting on Truth Social, as videos of the shooting circulate online.



Trump confirms Kirk's death in a social media post. 4:00 p.m. MT: Utah Gov. Cox holds a press conference in which he calls Kirk's killing a "political assassination." Cox says there is a "person of interest" in custody but the investigation is ongoing.



FBI Director Kash Patel says in a tweet that the "subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody." 5:59 p.m. MT: Patel tweets that the "subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement." Mason, with the Utah Department of Public Safety, later said two people had been taken into custody and then released on Wednesday. One was charged with obstruction by Utah Valley University police, but Mason said neither had ties to the shooting.

Thursday, Sept. 11

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason plays a video of a person of interest during a press conference on Thursday.

7:00 am MT: Mason and FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls announce overnight breakthroughs in the investigation. They say investigators recovered a "high-powered" rifle — later identified as a Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt rifle — believed to be the murder weapon in the wooded area near campus, as well as a footwear impression, palm print and forearm impression. They say they were able to track the shooter's movements via surveillance video but could not verify his identity, saying only that he appeared to be "of college age."



The FBI posts the first set of photos of a person of interest, walking through a building wearing sunglasses, a hat and a long-sleeve black shirt with the emblem of an American flag and bald eagle. The agency directs people to share any information, photos or video through its digital tip line. 10:44 a.m. MT: The FBI announces a reward of up to $100,000 "for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk."



The FBI releases more photos of the person of interest on social media. 7:30 p.m. MT: Authorities, including Patel, hold a press conference where they show photos and video of the suspect and ask for the public's help. Cox says authorities have gotten more than 7,000 tips and completed nearly 200 interviews so far. He also says Utah is preparing affidavits to pursue the death penalty for when the suspect is caught.



Authorities, including Patel, hold a press conference where they show photos and video of the suspect and ask for the public's help. Cox says authorities have gotten more than 7,000 tips and completed nearly 200 interviews so far. He also says Utah is preparing affidavits to pursue the death penalty for when the suspect is caught. Approx. 7:45 p.m. MT: Air Force Two, carrying Kirk's casket, lands at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in Arizona. Onboard are Kirk's widow, Erika, as well as Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance.



The FBI releases video of the alleged shooter jumping off a rooftop and running away from campus. Approx. 10 p.m. MT: Robinson is turned in by a family member and booked into Utah County Jail. Cox later said that one of Robinson's relatives reached out to a friend — who contacted authorities — with information that Robinson had confessed or implied that he was the shooter.

Friday, Sept. 12

Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images / Getty Images Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, with FBI Director Kash Patel to his right, announces that the suspected shooter is in custody on Friday morning.

6 a.m. MT: President Trump appears on Fox & Friends and announces "with a high degree of certainty" that Kirk's suspected killer is in custody. Trump said he hopes the suspect, whom he did not name, will be found guilty and given the death penalty. Trump also said he plans to attend Kirk's funeral next week.



President Trump appears on and announces "with a high degree of certainty" that Kirk's suspected killer is in custody. Trump said he hopes the suspect, whom he did not name, will be found guilty and given the death penalty. Trump also said he plans to attend Kirk's funeral next week. 7 a.m. MT: Cox, Patel and other officials hold a press conference to identify Robinson and share news of his detention. Cox said: "There is one person responsible for what happened here, and that person is now in custody and will be charged soon." Authorities stressed that the investigation — including the analysis of forensic evidence — is ongoing, but at this point believe Robinson acted alone.

Copyright 2025 NPR