Sunday Puzzle: -IUM Pandemonium
On air challenge
The suffix -IUM ends the names of most metallic elements. But it's also the ending of other words that aren't elements. Answer these clues for them.
Ex. Boredom --> TEDIUM
1. Size between small and large
2. Fish tank
3. Skull
4. Platform for a speaker
5. Large hall for physical exercise
6. Sun room
7. Building in which the stars of the night sky are projected on the ceiling
8. Individually owned apartment
9. Payment to a speaker
10. State of acute mental confusion
11. Garden flower also known as a cranesbill
12. Thousand years
Last week's challenge
Last week's challenge came from Alan Hochbaum, of Duluth, Ga. Think of two hooved animals. Take all the letters of one of them and the last three letters of the other, mix them together, and you'll get the first and last names of a famous actress. Who is it?
Answer:
Bo Derek
Winner
Anthony Baio of San Diego, CA.
This week's challenge
This week's challenge comes from Michael Schwartz, of Florence, Ore. Name something in 7 letters that's designed to help you lose weight. Insert the letters EP somewhere inside this word to get a two-word phrase naming things that are likely to add weight. What words are these?
