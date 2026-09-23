FDA advisory panel recommends a first: multi-cancer blood test

A key advisory committee that reviews medical devices for the Food and Drug Administration recommended the agency approve the first multi-cancer blood test for people 50 and over. Grail, the company that makes the Galleri blood test under review, says it can detect up to 50 forms of cancer, most of which are not routinely screened for today.

The panel of independent experts heard Wednesday from Grail, FDA officials and the public before voting on a recommendation. The FDA often follows the advice from its panels, but does not have to. Ultimate approval by the agency could mean insurance reimbursement for the test, which is currently already available by prescription and costs $949.

There are hundreds of companies chasing the promise of blood tests to detect cancer, which is done with a simple blood draw and could help detect disease earlier by looking for genetic material or other cancer markers shed in blood or saliva. That has the potential to make testing easier to access, in rural areas, for example. Grail says its Galleri test should be additive to standardized cancer screenings, like colonoscopies and mammograms, and should not be used as a replacement.

In fact, in the two main large clinical trials, the Galleri tests often did not detect many cancers, especially those in early stage – something that prompted concern from some opponents at the meeting. Notably Phil Castle, director of the National Cancer Institute's Division of Cancer Prevention, told the panel that the tests could do more harm by giving people a false sense of security, especially as it pertains to claims of "early" detection. Castle told the panel the data on Galleri's performance were too premature to prove the tests would be of any clinical benefit.

"Routine approval and broad population rollout would risk harm and waste resources," he told the panel prior to the vote.

Want the latest stories on the science of healthy living? Subscribe to NPR's Health newsletter.

The FDA panel recommended Galleri's marketing materials include specific recommendations to continue other routine cancer screenings, and avoid characterizing the tests as "early" detection tools.

Michelle Tarver, head of the FDA's center for devices and radiological health, echoed the cautious embrace of the technology.

"The concept of a blood based multi-cancer detection test like the one being discussed today represents a genuinely promising opportunity," she said. "Access to the right diagnostic test at the right time can be truly transformative. However, at the same time, technologies with this kind of reach and novelty demand careful, rigorous evaluation."

While blood tests for cancer already exist in the market, none that screen for multiple cancers has undergone safety and accuracy reviews to win FDA approval so far. Many doctors and patients hope such technology will ultimately help detect disease earlier, when more treatment options could be possible.

The financial incentives to win FDA approval also became far more powerful after Congress approved Medicare to cover multi-cancer detection tests that are greenlighted by the agency. Based on its promise, the FDA expedited its review of Galleri, which is the furthest along in that approval process.

As such, Galleri is seen as a kind of bellwether for the whole industry — and for the potential use of a blood test to screen for cancers in general.

"It's a new era for early cancer detection, and if the FDA approves it, it validates the overall concept," says Cristian Tomasetti, director of City of Hope cancer center's early detection and monitoring division. In 2018, Tomasetti was part of a team that developed a competing blood test technology that is the basis of a test made by Exact Sciences (since purchased by Abbott), which is also pursuing FDA approval. (Tomasetti is no longer involved with that company.)

The questions the committee considered

Before the vote, the FDA laid out key questions for the committee to answer about Galleri, centered on whether the clinical data show the test detects cancers reliably and early enough to justify use of such terms in its marketing. The agency also wants to consider harm from false results, and potentially require the company to include caveats in its marketing, such as warnings that a false negative does not rule out the presence of cancer, nor a positive detection signifying cancer.

The advisory committee reviewed two major clinical studies conducted by Grail, including one involving more than 140,000 patients in the UK's National Health System, and another of over 35,000 North American patients, all over the age of 50. The interpretation of those studies has been somewhat controversial. On the one hand, the Galleri tests did not show reduction in mortality overall – or meet its primary endpoint of reducing the combined number of Stage III and IV cancers.

But in subsequent updates to its NHS study, Grail clarified that Stage IV cancer diagnoses (not combined with Stage III) decreased over its three-year study period suggesting tests may have shifted cancer diagnosis to earlier stages.

While the trials have not fully proven the test's benefit, the key underlying question to the inquiry — not just for the FDA, but also for patients and doctors — is whether the Galleri test is accurate enough and can reliably catch cancers early enough to reduce deaths from cancer.

Tomasetti acknowledges Galleri's tests did not meet their end points in their clinical studies. But he says that's in large part because the study specified very ambitious goals, such as showing reductions in mortality within a short period of three years. In fact, especially with diseases like cancer, decreases in mortality are typically measured over the long term. Tomasetti says there are other problems that arise from the short duration of the studies; namely, in the initial years of testing, one would expect to detect more late-stage cancers that already existed in the population.

"This is kind of a technicality," that the study didn't meet its initial endpoint, Tomasetti says. "To me, it doesn't mean that the study — in terms of substance — failed to show evidence of what [multi-cancer detection tests] can actually do." He says longer-term studies are needed to confirm that using the tests regularly will help shift diagnoses from Stage IV to earlier stage diagnoses. Based on the totality of data, Tomasetti says he thinks the FDA appears poised to approve Galleri's test.

The panel also heard from patients and doctors who say the test caught asymptomatic cancers and saved lives.

Oncologist Tom Beer says he thinks that is the most exciting benefit of such testing. Beer is chief medical officer for Abbott Cancer Diagnostics, working on a multi-cancer test called CancerGuard, which is also seeking FDA approval. Beer also sees patients in his clinical practice in Oregon, and says 70% of cancer diagnoses and deaths are from diseases like pancreatic cancer, for which no screening exists.

"I'm keenly aware every week when I'm in the clinic, of how many patients are diagnosed with cancers that we don't screen for," he says.

There was no indication in the meeting when the FDA could make a decision on approving the test.



Copyright 2026 NPR