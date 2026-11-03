Results: States decide on voter ID and redistricting ballot measures

Midterms coverage: Live results | What to know | Stories around the country

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A number of states — including Alaska, Arizona, California and Nevada — are voting on changes to how their elections are run, including voter identification measures. Other states — Colorado, Maryland and Missouri — will decide on redistricting proposals.

You can find more about these ballot measures here. Results for most of them are below. Find Colorado results here.

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