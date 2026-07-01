Trista Raezer-Stursa
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It’s not uncommon for a newspaper to highlight a local citizen turning 100 years old. But the centenarian featured in The Fargo Forum on this date in 1994 held a special place in the hearts of people across North Dakota. Mable Leet Guy was the mother of William L. Guy Jr., North Dakota's longest-serving governor.
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It’s not uncommon for a newspaper to highlight a local citizen turning 100 years old. But the centenarian featured in The Fargo Forum on this date in 1994 held a special place in the hearts of people across North Dakota. Mable Leet Guy was the mother of William L. Guy Jr., North Dakota's longest-serving governor.