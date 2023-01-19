January 19: Bighorn Sheep in Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Theodore Roosevelt National Memorial Park was established in 1947. It’s home to a variety of remarkable critters, and officials have long sought to restore the area’s historic wildlife, including species present when future President Theodore Roosevelt ranched and hunted there in the 1880s.

In 1951, 75 antelope from Yellowstone National Park were delivered in two trucks to the south unit of the park. The park also had plans to bring in black-footed ferrets to hold prairie dogs in check. Black-footed ferrets are now an endangered species.

In 1954, the park brought in 50 sage grouse from Montana. In 1956, 29 bison were brought to the south unit from Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge in Nebraska. That herd grew to 145 bison by 1962, when 10 bulls and 10 cows were moved to the park’s North Unit near Watford City.

In 1956, North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department reintroduced bighorn sheep to the Badlands. Eighteen California bighorn sheep captured in the Fraser River country of British Columbia were released into a 200-acre enclosure west of Grassy Butte. On this date in 1959, Bismarck Tribune readers learned of five rams transplanted from the Grassy Butte herd into the national park’s Big Plateau area in the South Unit. The rams were blindfolded until their release, to ease their handling. The bighorns were taken by truck over the frozen Little Missouri River to the release site. The bighorns were a big deal. North Dakota’s last confirmed bighorn had been killed fifty years before in 1905 on Magpie Creek.

In 1960, nine more bighorns were transplanted from the Grassy Butte herd into the national park’s South Unit. The original herd of bighorns grew from 18 in 1956 to about 100 in 1968. In 1962, two rams were turned loose in the national park’s North Unit, where you can still see bighorns — some of about 450 scattered throughout the Badlands today.

Dakota Datebook by Jack Dura

