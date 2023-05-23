May 23: Concerts in Bismarck

Today we take a look back on past concerts in Bismarck. Perhaps you will remember some, or be surprised at who performed in the capital city!

Baritone singer Nelson Eddy appeared in 1934 at the City Auditorium. At the time he was at the start of his Hollywood film career. Coming to Bismarck after a concert in New York City, he asked reporters what his Bismarck audience would like. Eddy’s repertoire included works by Johann Sebastian Bach, George Frideric Handel, Hugo Wolf and other composers. He was accompanied on piano, and gave several encores. The audience gave Eddy “the heartiest ovation,” according to The Bismarck Tribune.

In 1942, contralto Marian Anderson appeared at the auditorium – a concert the Tribune called “the greatest artistic triumph scored in Bismarck in many years.” Her concert came three years after her famous performance for 75,000 people from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., after the Daughters of the American Revolution had refused to allow her to sing at DAR Constitution Hall because she was Black.

Her Bismarck concert for 1,100 people included “The Crucifixion,” “Ave Maria,” and “Songs My Mother Taught Me.” Anderson ended her performance by inviting the audience to sing along for the first verse of the National Anthem. After the concert, she signed autographs backstage.

On this date in 1975, The Guess Who performed at the Bismarck Civic Center. In a concert preview, the Bismarck Tribune noted the rock band’s success with its songs “American Woman” and “These Eyes.” But the concert might have been more memorable for the young man later convicted at trial for attempting to incite a riot! He was accused of yelling obscenities at police, refusing to sit down and be quiet, and attempting to strike an officer, after police cracked down on concertgoers who were throwing frisbees. A judge fined the man $150.

Artists who performed multiple times in Bismarck include Tammy Wynette, Barbara Mandrell, the Statler Brothers, and Kiss, to name just a few.

Dakota Datebook by Jack Dura

