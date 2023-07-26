July 26: The Apostle of Good Roads

America’s rural roads left a great deal to be desired in the early 20th Century. They were constructed of gravel or dirt, made muddy in rainy weather, dusty in dry weather, and impossible during heavy snow. Cities fared better, with roads much more likely to be paved.

The Good Roads Movement called for government construction of paved rural roads. Automobile societies promoted new highways such as the Lincoln Highway and the Dixie Highway. The National Highways Association, established in 1911, advocated building over one hundred fifty thousand miles of new roads. The Association’s slogan was “Good roads for everyone!”

On this date in 1911, the Grand Forks Evening Times reported that Charles Thatcher would be coming through the Red River Valley. Thatcher was a major advocate for good roads. He was scouting potential routes for traffic that would attract tourists to North Dakota. Thatcher was known as the “Apostle of Good Roads. His visit to North Dakota was only a small part of his multi-state tour to raise awareness of the importance of good roads.

Thatcher reasoned that roads built for horses and wagons had to be upgraded so they were suitable for more modern vehicles. He said it would not only support the automobile industry, but also encourage other businesses by improving the transportation of supplies and finished goods. Wherever he went, Thatcher was invited to speak with community groups and commercial clubs. He shared his vision of a highway that would run from St. Louis to Washington State. He expected it to cost seven million dollars. Another proposed route would run from New York City through Chicago to Seattle.

Ironically, Thatcher did not travel by car. He knew the rural roads were better suited for horse and wagon. So, he traveled with his goods loaded on a small wagon pulled by two mules, followed by his donkey and two dogs. Supporters had offered him the use of a car, but he turned it down. He said he wanted to present himself as “a man of the people” who had the best interest of ordinary Americans at heart.

By 1911, he had traveled over eighteen thousand miles with his mules.

Dakota Datebook by Carole Butcher

