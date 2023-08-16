August 16: The Death of Vernon Squires
On this date in 1930, Vernon Squires, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts at the University of North Dakota, died after a long illness. Born on November 4, 1864, in Cortland, New York, Vernon Purinton Squires received a bachelor's degree from Brown University in 1889, a master's degree from the University of Chicago in 1895, and an honorary doctor of letters from Brown University in 1914.
Arriving in 1897 as an English professor, he became UND's Dean of the College of Liberal Arts in 1914. A deeply emotional, sentimental, and religious man, Vernon Squires wore his heart on his sleeve. He loved giving speeches. Notable examples included a lecture on the “Conservation of Culture” in 1910, a lecture praising “Anglo-Saxon Ideals” in 1917, a controversial speech denouncing Bolshevism in 1919, and a fierce speech condemning the Ku Klux Klan in 1924. He published “A Moral Code for Boys and Girls” in 1918.
But perhaps he was most well-known for teaching the early history of the University of North Dakota in lectures required for all freshmen. He also wrote a serialized history of UND in the North Dakota Quarterly.
A staunch friend of Wesley College, Vernon Squires was among the faculty who invited President Robertson to move the Methodist school from Wahpeton to a site next to UND.
Upon his death, the Grand Forks Herald eulogized, “Though not of great age he had lived a life so full and complete that his seems to have been an unusually long career. Identified with the University of North Dakota almost from its very beginning, he has been an important part of the life of that institution and a constant contributor to its progress and its development. He brought to his work there the resources of scholarship and the enthusiasm of a man in love with his work.”
Vernon Squires died at sixty-five of heart failure, surrounded by his wife and five of his six children. Hundreds of mourners, including many powerful men, would attend his funeral two days later.
Vernon Squires was a larger-than-life presence at UND.
Dakota Datebook by Andrew Alexis Varvel
