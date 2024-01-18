January 18: St. John, North Dakota

Ordained in Montreal, Father John Malo was sent to Dakota Territory in 1879 to work with the indigenous people. He settled in the area near the Turtle Mountains. Not having a church building, he said mass in settlers’ homes and led open-air Masses. He also constructed a rough chapel, a small log building with a dirt floor and three wooden benches that served as pews. A simple wooden table served as the altar. Father Malo was one of the earliest white settlers in the area that would include the town of St. John.

St. John is about ten miles from the Canadian border. It’s small, covering about one half square mile, and has fewer than four hundred residents. The town was laid out in 1882, three years after Father John’s arrival. It was named for Father Malo’s parish in Quebec. But Father Malo is not credited as the founder of the town. That honor goes to Arthur Foussard.

Foussard was born in France. He emigrated to Manitoba where he ran a hotel and a livery stable before moving to Dakota Territory, settling on the edge of the Turtle Mountains. He established the town of St. John where he ran a general store and a mill.

Life was not easy in such an isolated town. Getting supplies as hard, and there were periodic clashes with the indigenous people of the Turtle Mountains. In 1895 settlers had fear of a massacre. Taking his role as town founder seriously, Foussard was active in a local militia to provide protection. He also worked to get the railroad extended to St. John.

Foussard passed away on January 16, 1932. On this date that year, it was announced that his funeral would be held on January 19th in St. Paul.

Although St. John remains a small town, it sees a fair bit of tourist traffic. Visitors are attracted by the hiking trails and lakes in the summer, and the spectacular foliage in the fall. A tourist site describes St. John as having “all the charming characteristics we love about a small town.”

