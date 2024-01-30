January 30: Skiing and Ski Jumping

Winter in North Dakota has a history of some great experiences and traditions. During the month of January, Dakota Datebook has celebrated winter in conjunction with the Northern Plains National Heritage Area and the Sons of Norway Sverdrup Lodge, as part of the inaugural “Vinterfest” a celebration of all things winter. Today’s topic is skiing.

In 1841, after a Norwegian immigrant in Wisconsin, used skis, folks wondered what kind of creature left those strange, parallel markings in the snow!

Many Scandinavian skiing enthusiasts brought their knowledge and passion for skiing as they settled in North Dakota. Some of these were renowned in the skiing world, such as Sondre Norheim, the “Father of Modern Skiing,” who settled in McHenry County; and later Casper Oimen, who settled in Minot and would become an Olympics skier.

Ski jumping was part of the experience for many, even in relatively flat North Dakota. Some found slopes to use; others built ski jumps. In 1920, the Washburn Leader commented that “it is not difficult to construct a ski jump high enough to interest beginners. And by the use of even a small one, a foundation in training would be laid that might prove of value later.”

Newspaper records indicate that residents of Devils Lake were enjoying ski-jumping” as early as 1903. In 1907, Hans Redahl from Wolf Butte in Adams County, “went up one of the hills and took a flying trip down” making a jump of forty feet. In 1916, a committee operating on behalf of a ski club in Grand Forks sought to improve and enlarge a ski jump and slide in Lincoln Park. News from Surrey in 1917 noted that “Bennie Reiff was among those who went to Minot to enjoy the ski jump.” In 1922, the Emmons County Record boasted that “Miss K Henneman made the greatest ski jump of the season.” That same year, residents in Washburn built a ski jump on the western slopes of Turtle Creek Valley, “donned stocking caps and skis and went coasting.” In 1932, Bismarck and Devils Lake both had plans to build ski jumps.

There was some danger to ski jumping, news of which also hit the papers. But there was still excitement. In 1907, there was even a report that ski jumping was adapted into a sideshow by the Barnum & Bailey circus!

Dakota Datebook by Sarah Walker

