July 3: A Monster Menagerie of Rare and Costly Animals

Gambling was widespread, and was taken so seriously that it could turn deadly. Some entertainment was informal, with cowboys challenging each other to ride a difficult horse or rope a wild animal. Baseball caught on, with local teams playing opponents from neighboring towns.

In the 1800s, the mining boom drew shows and entertainers to boom towns where money and bored miners were plentiful. Travelling shows were common, with circuses especially popular. They were designed to be taken down quickly, packed up, and moved to the next town. A visit from a circus provided plenty of excitement and diversion.

Even smaller towns in North Dakota could attracted talented performers and shows with impressive reputations. On this date in 1894, the citizens of Oakes and the surrounding area were anticipating the arrival of the Lemen Brothers Circus for a performance on July 7th. It was the only circus scheduled in the area that year. Newspaper articles and ads increased the excitement. The show advertised a white sea lion and the only boxing kangaroo in the Northwest. Rajah, reputed to be the largest elephant in the world, was touted as being several inches taller and three thousand pounds heavier than P.T. Barnum’s Jumbo. The circus was so large it required two trains for transport. The circus parade would feature three bands, more horses than any other circus, and a ten-thousand-dollar steam calliope imported from France.

Unfortunately for the residents of Oakes, the 1894 circus did not come off as planned. On July 6th, the day before the scheduled performance, the newspaper announced that a train strike had left the circus stranded in Fargo. The performance had to be cancelled.

Dakota Datebook by Dr. Carole Butcher

