December 25: Santa Claus before Virginia’s letter

In 1897, under the advice of her father, eight-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon wrote a letter to the editor of the New York Sun asking if there was a Santa Claus.

Francis Pharcellus Church responded with an editorial affirming that Santa Claus was real, noting that “he lives, and he lives forever. A thousand years from now… nay, ten times ten thousand years from now, he will continue to make glad the heart of childhood.”

This exchange has been reprinted and retold year after year, with both the letter and the response becoming part of popular culture.

But Santa was already a firm part of life even before this affirmative and uplifting editorial was penned, as seen in early celebrations in North Dakota’s history.

In January 1877, a report from Fort Rice described a recent holiday ball hosted by Co. H, 7th Cavalry. The hall was “beautifully decorated,” with flags, bouquets of artificial flowers, and along with a banner celebrating the new year, there were also “two magnificent Christmas trees loaded with presents” and a painting featuring Santa Claus.

That December, the Presbyterian Church in Bismarck held “Christmas tree exercises,” where Santa Claus himself “appeared in person, made a little speech, dumped a large sack of presents,” and then left. Among the gifts was “a sack containing 234 silver half dollars” from “his downtown friends” to the pastor.

In 1883, the community of Eldridge in Stutsman County also saw Santa Claus delivering presents at a Christmas Eve celebration. The spruce Christmas tree “was beautifully decorated with glass balls and presents of every description and was illuminated with Roman wax candles and Chinese lanterns” purchased in New York. With favorable weather, the turnout was “much larger than expected, the house being crowded to suffocation,” and “every person in the house received something.”

In 1884, the town of Crystal in Pembina County had a Christmas tree presentation. The tree was reported to be a “decided success,” and an included children’s program “more than once brought down the house,” while gifts from Santa Claus were described as “rich, rare, and racy.”

And in 1895, Williston children were able to meet “Old Santa Claus” at a Christmas tree event, where “nearly everybody got a present.”

May Santa Claus bring you joy on this day!

Dakota Datebook by Sarah Walker

Sources:

