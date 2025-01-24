January 24: Who is Buried in Sacagawea’s Grave?

There is much unknown about the life of Sacagawea before Meriwether Lewis and William Clark arrived in her village on their way to the Pacific Ocean. Their Corps of Discovery was mapping the vast expanse of land the United States had recently purchased from France. They took her husband on as a translator, and Sacagawea accompanied them. She became an important member of the expedition, teaching the Corps how to gather plants for food, make leather clothes and moccasins, and helping them obtain horses to cross the Rocky Mountains.

Little is known about Sacagawea’s life after she returned to the Mandan Hidatsa village in 1806. Some say she died in 1812, while others claim she went to Wyoming and lived to an old age. No one knows for sure where she is buried. Wyoming state historian Grace Heberd suggested Sacagawea was buried in a small cemetery down a dirt road south of Yellowstone National Park. The state historian of South Dakota says she was buried there, while others claim her remains rest on the Standing Rock Reservation. Montana and Idaho also lay claim to her final resting place.

In 1925, Congress appropriated five thousand dollars to erect a statue of Sacagawea, but a newspaper article observed, “No one knows where a nation may raise a statue over her grave to honor her.” On this date in 1925, Dr. Charles Eastman announced he was on a quest to uncover the truth about Sacagawea’s death and burial. He traveled to the Berthold Reservation but returned to Bismarck without new information. Eastman interviewed Major A.B. Welch of Mandan, who claimed to have spoken to Sacagawea’s grandson. According to Welch, Sacagawea died in Wyoming after a group she was with was attacked by a hostile tribe. Another story claimed she lived in Wyoming with her adopted son and died there of old age.

So, who is buried in Sacagawea’s grave? We may never know for sure. Heberd was adamant she died in 1884, while in the 1960s, author Blanche Schroer concluded she died at the age of 25. In his journal from the 1820s, Clark listed Sacagawea as deceased. Regardless of the truth about her death and burial, Sacagawea has gone down in history as one of the great figures of American history.

