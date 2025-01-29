January 29: Vinterfest - Dancing

Winter in North Dakota can be a challenge, but it also offers great experiences and traditions. Dakota Datebook joins the celebration of winter as we recognize Vinterfest!

Dancing is a year-round activity, and in the winter, it was a great way for communities to come together, burn off energy, and socialize.

Dancing became a popular winter activity for many clubs and groups. In the fall of 1912 in Grand Forks, the Knights of Columbus announced their winter dance schedule. The season opened with a party in October, followed by various dances leading up to the Holiday Party on December 30, the Annual Ball on January 3, and an Easter Party in March. The season ended with a Tennis Party in April. All of the dances were held in the "elegant club rooms" of the Metropolitan Block, with the Finley Orchestra providing music for the season.

In the winter of 1915-1916, the Elks Lodge in Fargo hosted a winter dance series. Their first dance took place in mid-November. By January, they were preparing for their “classiest” winter dance, featuring a “snowball party.” While details were scarce, newspaper reports promised new and exciting features. The final dance took place in February and was open to more than just members. It was expected to be a large, informal gathering.

In Bismarck, the Country Club held its annual Mid-Winter Dance. In 1921, it was promoted as the largest social event in the city, with the dance being a highlight for club members.

Clubs weren’t the only ones hosting winter dances. In 1921, the Cavalier County Farmers Press reported that the "Harvey Center young people" were organizing a mid-winter dance at the town hall. This event had a charitable twist: proceeds would go to the "Near East Relief," which supported children in Armenia and Syria, as well as Russian refugees.

These winter dances were an important way for people to gather, celebrate, and give back to the community.

Dakota Datebook by Sarah Walker

Sources:

