May 15: Lincoln’s Vision

Even as he was overseeing the Civil War, President Lincoln was determined to move the country forward. In 1862, he signed several bills into law that directly affected Dakota Territory and, by extension, the land that would become the State of North Dakota.

The Homestead Act spurred westward expansion and the Euro-American settlement of the Great Plains. The Morrill Act established a land-grant college in every state. That led to the North Dakota Agricultural College, which later became North Dakota State University.

Often overlooked in comparison to those more famous acts, the United States Department of Agriculture was also established on this date in 1862. In what would be his final annual address to Congress, Lincoln called it “The People’s Department.”

Lincoln’s upbringing on a poor Kentucky farm may have influenced his interest in agriculture. He understood what it meant to live off the land.

This new department laid the foundation for advancing American agriculture. At the time, about half of all Americans lived on farms. Lincoln saw the Department of Agriculture as a way to support food production and help settle the American West.

He appointed Isaac Newton as the first Commissioner of Agriculture. Newton had a strong interest in innovative farming. His goals included collecting agricultural data, introducing new plants and animals, testing equipment, and establishing a library. He also placed a high priority on education.

In the years that followed, the USDA earned a respected place in the federal government. President Grover Cleveland elevated it to a Cabinet-level department. In 1914, the Smith-Lever Act funded the teaching of agriculture and home economics. During the Great Depression, the USDA helped struggling farmers continue to produce food.

Today, North Dakota farmers and ranchers still benefit from Lincoln’s vision. The USDA’s mission is to provide effective, innovative, science-based leadership in agriculture. Programs support sustainable farming, water conservation, and farmable wetlands. The USDA also offers disaster assistance, emergency loans, and educational outreach to keep producers informed and resilient.

Over 150 years later, Abraham Lincoln’s vision lives on.

