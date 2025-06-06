June 6: The Longest Day

The 164th Infantry Regiment traces its roots back to the Dakota Territorial Militia, established in 1862. That militia evolved into the National Guard units of North and South Dakota. The North Dakota Guard served in the Spanish-American War as the 1st North Dakota Volunteer Infantry. The unit entered federal service again during World War I, becoming the 164th Infantry in 1917.

The 164th returned to federal service in 1941 and deployed to the South Pacific the following year. Much of North Dakota’s military legacy in World War II centers on the Pacific Theater, especially the Battle of Guadalcanal, where the 164th earned distinction.

But not all North Dakotans went to the Pacific.

Originally set for June 5, the Allied invasion of France was delayed one day due to weather. On the morning of June 6, 1944, 4,000 ships carried 156,000 Allied troops to the beaches of Normandy. Some North Dakotans were already in France before Bill Ternes of Shields and Bob Feland of Almont landed on Omaha Beach.

Paratroopers had dropped into Normandy the night before. General Dwight D. Eisenhower personally met with the 502nd Parachute Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division just before takeoff. He knew many of those men would not return. An iconic photo captures that moment. At the center is William Hayes of Fargo, his eyes locked on Eisenhower. The general asked him if he was ready. Hayes simply replied, “Yeah.”

Hayes survived the war and made it home. Another young North Dakotan did not.

On this 80th anniversary of D-Day, a couple from Summerville visited the grave of Sgt. Elvin Theodore Kirkedahl at the Normandy American Cemetery. Along with roses, they left a small jar of North Dakota soil from their garden. Sergeant Kirkedahl, of the 82nd Airborne, was killed on June 7. He is one of 9,388 American soldiers buried there.

Eighty-one years later, very few D-Day veterans remain. But their service and their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

