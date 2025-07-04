July 4: A “Topsy Turvy” Independence Day in 1881

Happy Fourth!

In 1881, Independence Day celebrations were dampened by news of President James A. Garfield’s critical condition, following an assassination attempt two days earlier.

In Fargo, the festivities were described as either “topsy-turvy” or “a fine display,” depending on which Daily Argus report you read.

On the one hand, worsening news from Washington led many to seriously consider postponing. They didn’t, but people still breathed a sigh of relief at the end of the day. “The sadness from Washington, the absences of servant girls in many usually well-regulated families,” the printers being off, “telegraph wires crossed, banks unopened, post office closed, livery stables without rigs, and a general cursedness ... over all the usual haunts,” had made “things topsy-turvy.”

In addition, “The Knights Templar were conspicuously absent from the parade. The sad news of the morning led them to believe that one of their Order,” that is, the president, “lay at the point of death. Instead of parading, a solemn conclave was held at which appropriate resolutions were adopted.”

On the other hand, the day was “a fine display.” Horse races drew “an immense crowd” and were “the best of fun.” The parade featured a band, prominent citizens and clubs, and the latest in agricultural machinery. Dr. Bart Robertson gave “a most elegant and patriotic speech.” At Island Park, the “fair damsels” and stalwart swains “taxed the strength and endurance of Stone & Amme’s splendid orchestra.” Fireworks from the Number 1 Hard Boys were “a credit to any society.” Dancing at Chapin Hall and Brun’s Opera House went on until midnight.

Jamestown also hesitated to celebrate, but decided to proceed after dispatches reported the president was improving. The day opened at sunrise with bells, cannon fire, and a small orchestra. The parade was much like Fargo’s, but also featured the Duke of Dakota, a short horn bull. “Honorary W. E. Dodge delivered an oration, which was a scholarly and brilliant effort, full of patriotism and sound logic.” The band played, and there were greased pole contests, tub races, foot races, horse races, and buck saw competitions. Many picnicked in the park. The “South Siders” won a baseball game 11 to 5. Not many people lit firecrackers, but there was a grand firework display and a dance that didn’t stop until daylight.

Dakota Datebook written by Cody Goehring

Sources:

