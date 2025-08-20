Aug 20: Parking Meters (Part 2: The Ending)

Continuing our story about taxi warfare and parking meters on August 12, we now turn to their fraught ending in North Dakota.

It starts with Howard Henry, a noted Westhope farmer, businessman, politician, and civil servant. While doing business in Minot, Henry walked across the street to talk to a friend before putting his nickel in the parking meter. A patrolman promptly ticketed him. That fateful “shot heard round North Dakota” led Henry to organize the Parking Meter Petitioning Committee. They drafted an initiated measure for Prohibiting Parking Meters in Political Subdivisions to be voted on in the 1948 primary election.

His main opponent was the League of North Dakota Municipalities. Conversely, they both agreed that Minot policemen could be more courteous in their ticketing. Nonetheless, the ball was already rolling, and both sides stuck to their chosen path.

The League, for its part, formed a Municipal Rights Committee to spearhead efforts. Its arguments were twofold: First, it touted parking meters as the best method to regulate parking and “promote a rapid turnover of parked cars.” Second, it argued that taking away parking meters would not only threaten municipal rights, but democracy itself.

Even under this threatening cloud, Henry and the anti-meter group won the primary by 2,500 votes. The League refused to back down, having a judge file an injunction so the meters could continue operating. The meter cities filed suit, hoping to declare the initiated measure unconstitutional. The League also organized a referendum campaign for the general election. Parking meters lost again.

In January 1949, the Supreme Court ruled that initiated measures could take away municipal powers, thus ending the first round of parking meters in the state.

But the story wasn’t over. In 1951, the state legislature legalized them again, returning to “the principle that municipalities should regulate their own parking problems.” Henry declared “rubbish,” initiating a referendum campaign that illegalized them again in the 1952 primaries, despite League opposition.

Later that year, Bismarck’s Chamber of Commerce planted Christmas trees in the former parking meter posts. In 1989, Minot donated “a quite old, but very little used parking meter” to Westhope in honor of Howard Henry.

The legislature has taken up parking meters multiple times since but the laws haven’t passed. North Dakota remains the only state without parking meters on public streets.

Dakota Datebook written by Cody Goehring

