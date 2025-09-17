Sept 17: The Spirit Behind Fall Festivals 1935

The barren fall of 1934 had left many areas with no produce to exhibit and, as a result, no fall festivals. But the 1935 harvest was bountiful for all crops except wheat. North Dakota was getting “its chin back up,” prompting fall festival planning across the state on this date. More than just community gatherings, these festivals reflected “a revived spirit” and a grateful heart in 1935.

Towns held sports games, carnivals, dances, and concerts. Citizens stocked exhibit halls, prominent politicians gave speeches, stores ran sales and much of the fun was geared toward visiting farmers.

In Oakes, crowds were enamored by an acrobatic street attraction, horse races, and band concerts. Special prizes were awarded for the best old-time photograph and relic collections.

At the Red River Valley Harvest Festival in Grand Forks, attendees could view splendid exhibits in the Corn Palace or watch the human fly, D.D. Roland of Pittsburgh, climb the tallest buildings “without hooks, ropes, or nets.”

Beulah, known as the “Cowboy Capitol of North Dakota,” hosted its annual cowboy reunion and harvest festival. The rodeo featured “ornery horses,” “stubborn cows,” and “bow-legged boys.” Winners of the amateur musical program were even offered the chance to broadcast over KFYR radio.

In Noonan, there was a barbecue. The man with the longest hair and whiskers won a free haircut and shave, while the farmer with the largest family present received free sharpening of his plow shares.

Minot celebrated with a Million Dollar Auction, though the money came in the form of vouchers for shopping at local businesses during festival week. Shoppers received ten Magic Money vouchers for every dollar spent in local stores, including on past-due accounts. In addition to the auction, contests included husband calling and doughnut dunking.

In Wahpeton, business leaders planned a festival to support local farmers. They considered agricultural exhibits essential for improving livestock, wheat, and other grains.

And in Larimore, the Red Owl Store won the window display contest with a presentation of fall vegetables and a stuffed squirrel helping itself to an ear of corn. The local 4-H Club took the prize for best parade float, and Cora Bentley was crowned Harvest Fair Queen.

Many more communities would hold festivals throughout October and November, celebrating, as one paper put it, “what the Creator had given.”

Dakota Datebook written by Cody Goehring

