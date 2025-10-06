October 6: The North Dakota 4-H

In the late 1800s, farm machinery evolved from simple tools to mechanized equipment. Horses began to disappear from the fields as tractors took their place. Mechanical twine binders and cream separators improved efficiency. New methods in irrigation and crop rotation improved yield and sustainability. The future seemed bright and exciting for the farmer.

Unfortunately, there seemed to be a sticking point in the effort to modernize agriculture. Researchers discovered that adults in the farming community were reluctant to embrace new methods. North Dakota farmers were skeptical of the students from the North Dakota Agricultural College who tried to introduce modern advancements. Students often heard the same question: “What can these college boys teach us?”

There was, however, a bright spot in the research. Young people were open to new thinking and anxious to try new methods. Adults began forming community clubs to introduce new methods to young people. This hands-on learning could inspire them to embrace new ideas.

The youth program started in Clark County, Ohio, in 1902 is considered the birth of America’s 4-H program. Later that same year, agricultural clubs sprang up in Minnesota. In 1910, the four-leaf clover with an “H” on each leaf was introduced and it caught on. By 1924, 4-H clubs were formed into a national organization, with the four-leaf clover as its symbol. Cooperative extension programs at land grant universities embraced 4-H as a way to inspire young people.

On this date in 2024, 4-H chapters across the country began celebrating National 4-H Week. Governor Doug Burgum’s proclamation acknowledging the week notes that the program, overseen by the North Dakota State University Cooperative Extension Program, “supports future leaders in science, agriculture, and community leadership.”

The proclamation adds that, “Youth who participate in 4-H achieve positive youth development outcomes based on opportunities for supervised independence, a sense of belonging with a positive group, a spirit of generosity toward others, and a wide variety of opportunities to master life's challenges.”

Originally based in agriculture, 4-H has grown to include a broad variety of topics, including animal sciences, rocketry, robotics, environmental protection, and computer science.

There are nearly 33,000 4-H members in North Dakota, supported and encouraged by about 3,000 adult volunteers.

The first full week in October is designated as National 4-H Week.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

