October 10: North Dakota State Colors

October is Archives Month, a time when archives around the country celebrate the records in their holdings and recognize the archivists who assess, collect, organize, preserve, and provide access to information of lasting value.

The North Dakota State Archives is part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

Among its holdings is a collection of papers compiled by local WPA workers during the 1930s. These include interviews and gathered information on the specific histories of people, places, food traditions, customs, ghost towns, legends, and more, as they relate to North Dakota.

Some of this history was published. One piece, discussed in late 1936, was a tour guide for North Dakota. Similar guides were completed in every state except Alaska and Hawaii, which wouldn’t become part of the country until the 1950s.

North Dakota’s tour guide was called the “first of its kind,” meant to help “tourists in seeing historic points.” It mapped out 13 tours for readers, all researched and prepared by WPA workers. One such tour was a water route from Medora to Bismarck, traveling the Little Missouri and Missouri Rivers.

Ethel Schlasinger, of Streeter, had been appointed state director of the Writers’ Projects under the Works Progress Administration in 1935. She guided the publication to completion.

But, as it neared release, the Bismarck Tribune reported an amusing wrinkle:

“A cover done in the North Dakota colors was the last step in the preparation of a WPA tourist guide, for several months a project of the federal writers’ group in Bismarck.

Ethel Schlasinger, director, looked at it fondly, then suddenly wondered if those really were the state colors she had used. She called the Secretary of State’s office, the Department of Public Instruction, the Board of Administration and even the Governor’s office. But “nobody knew.”

In the end, the Secretary of State’s office turned to the State Historical Society, which reported that North Dakota’s colors were rose and green.

It turned out the book had been printed with a bright green cover and luck was on their side.

Today, North Dakota doesn’t officially recognize state colors. But green has continued to play a prominent role in many places likely due to its strong ties to agriculture.

Datebook Written by Sarah Walker

Sources:

