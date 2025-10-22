October 22: WPA Archives

The North Dakota State Archives houses a collection of papers compiled by local WPA workers during the 1930s. These include a variety of interviews and gathered information about people, places, and more, all related to North Dakota.

One portion of this series documents the histories of cities, townships, and counties told through historical sketches and interviews that share different lived experiences. Along with learning about the places we call home, these records also include stories the narrators didn’t want to share publicly at the time. Many revolve around hearsay, gossip, and juicy tidbits about towns, people, or groups.

One story claimed that a grocery store near New Salem “practically always cheated” the settlers. The narrator said it was the only store in town, so everyone had to sell their fresh butter there. The store owner would claim the butter wasn’t fresh to lower the price, then resell it as fresh. Or he simply wouldn’t pay full price.

Another account, from around Dickinson, alleged that key testimony was left out of a coroner’s inquest into a death. A posse had chased a man, who was then killed by gunfire. But two people claimed that of the 30 shots fired, 29 went into the man’s horse. Only one bullet hit the man, entering through his back and piercing his heart. They claimed only one person fired that fatal shot and that he did it on purpose. He wasn’t just part of the posse, he was also considered one of the best marksmen in the area.

And in Williston, a more comical story came from the town’s first librarian. She said, quote, “it took her several years to make the people of Williston conscious that the library was theirs, and not just for the Women’s Civic League.” She considered her victory complete when she got the Book and Thimble Club, bitter rivals of the Civic League, to start using the library after three or four years.

Today, these stories may seem interesting, sad, or even a little funny. But even material like this helps paint a picture of early life in North Dakota and provides valuable historical context and insight.

Dakota Datebook by Sarah Walker

Sources:

