November 3: Who Drank the Beer?

In the fall of 1910, there was a big scandal in Minot. Citizens wanted to know: who drank the beer?

722 bottles of beer had been confiscated the previous year during raids on blind pigs and stored under lock and key in the boiler room of City Hall. But when the beer was needed as evidence in a court case, most of it was missing. That triggered an investigation.

Arthur Le Sueur, president of the City Commission, testified that he helped take the contraband to the basement. He and the officers who transported it drank a few bottles but only, he said, so they could testify that they had, indeed, seized beer. He warned the officers the beer would be needed as evidence and should not be touched.

Later, when the State’s Attorney informed him that court cases were coming up and the evidence would be required, Le Sueur went to the basement only to find all but a few bottles gone.

Police Commissioner Peter Vandenoever wasn’t in office when the beer was confiscated, but when he investigated, he found just thirty-four bottles remained. One key to the boiler room was with Chief of Police William Bakeman. The other was left in the sergeant’s desk.

Bakeman admitted he knew the beer was stored in the boiler room. He and Officer Dougherty drank about a dozen bottles each. One officer wanted a few bottles for his sick father and Bakeman told him to help himself. Plumbers had also worked in the boiler room and had access to the stash.

Dougherty took the stand. He said he and Bakeman drank several bottles of beer together.

Fire Chief E.W. Thompson was also implicated. He admitted to drinking beer in the boiler room a half dozen times and said he even ordered some taken to the fire hall. He claimed he thought it didn’t matter, since he only took small quantities.

The matter was settled on this date in 1910. The commission investigating the missing beer requested the resignations of Chief of Police Bakeman, Officer Dougherty, and Fire Chief Thompson. When those resignations didn’t come, the men were fired by a vote of 3 to 2.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

