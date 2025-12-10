December 10: Teddy's Peace Prize

Alfred Nobel established five annual prizes, including chemistry, physics, medicine, and literature. The fifth and most famous category is the Nobel Peace Prize. It is awarded to the person who, over the preceding year, did the most to promote peace. The prize is presented by a committee of five people chosen by the Norwegian Parliament. The Oxford Dictionary of Contemporary History describes it as “the most prestigious prize in the world.”

In 1905, Teddy Roosevelt’s name was being discussed as a potential recipient of the prize. Roosevelt was considered a native son, and North Dakotans were excited about the possibility. There was, however, a roadblock. The Pembina newspaper reported that nominations had to be submitted by the end of February, and Roosevelt’s name had not come up in time. The paper noted, “It is expected, however, that Mr. Roosevelt will be chosen for the prize in 1906.”

The late 19th and early 20th centuries were a time of turmoil. The British Empire was engaged in conflicts from Borneo and Somalia to the Sudan. There were clashes involving the Ottoman Empire and France. The largest war was the Russo-Japanese War. There was plenty of opportunity for a peacemaker to step forward.

That peacemaker turned out to be Teddy Roosevelt. Recognizing the importance of stability in the Pacific, he took a personal interest in the Russo-Japanese War. He offered to mediate the peace process and hosted a peace conference in New Hampshire in 1905. Representatives from the warring nations met to negotiate terms, and the treaty was signed in September. Roosevelt’s involvement marked a significant step forward in America’s emerging role in international affairs.

On this date in 1906, Teddy Roosevelt became the first American to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the Russo-Japanese War. Not everyone approved. Remembering his involvement in the Spanish-American War, some Norwegians called him “mad” and claimed the committee awarded him the medal to influence powerful friends in the United States.

Roosevelt was the first president, but not the last, to receive the honor. Woodrow Wilson and Barack Obama were also awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

