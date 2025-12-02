December 2: The Architect of Westward Expansion

As Secretary of State for President James Monroe, John Quincy Adams advocated for the expansion of the United States. He was responsible for establishing the northern boundary of the country from the Lake of the Woods to the Rocky Mountains, and eventually to the Pacific Ocean. More than any other man, Adams was responsible for putting the Monroe Doctrine into action.

Adams ran for president in 1824. The election was a wild affair, there were four candidates. Adams was the son of Founding Father and second President of the United States, John Adams. Andrew Jackson was a military hero. The other candidates were Secretary of the Treasury William Crawford of Georgia, and Speaker of the House Henry Clay.

Jackson secured the highest number of electoral votes but fell short of gaining the majority. The election was sent to the House of Representatives to be settled.

On this date in 1824, the House was in the second day of deliberation. Henry Clay was eliminated, as he held fourth place. He threw his support to Adams. Discussions continued, and it wasn’t until February ninth, 1825, that John Quincy Adams was elected as the sixth president of the United States.

Adams was an ardent expansionist. He had a vision of a strong, unified nation and actively promoted westward expansion. He thought it was absurd that European powers could retain colonies in what he believed should naturally belong to the United States. He said, “I want that land for our western settlers.”

He was convinced that new settlers would lose their attachment to Europe as they embraced the concept of a powerful, enterprising, and rapidly growing nation. He supported building roads and canals that would give settlers easier access to land in the West. He believed that Indigenous cultures would naturally fade away, and the American presence would blossom from coast to coast.

Later developments would open up the American West. The Homestead Act accomplished what President Lincoln hoped for, attracting new settlers to the western territories. Stagecoaches and the Pony Express gave way to the Transcontinental Railroad.

But although he came much earlier in the story, John Quincy Adams should not be overlooked as the architect of westward expansion that eventually led to statehood for western states, including North Dakota. Adams’ dream was fulfilled as the country became unified from coast to coast.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

