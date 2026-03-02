March 2: The Murder of Fred Cramer

On a cold winter evening in 1907, years of family conflict came to a tragic climax. Fred Cramer came home and found that his wife, Laura, had not prepared dinner. Fred was furious. He grabbed a club and started up the stairs.

His sixteen-year-old son, Arthur, stood in his way and warned him not to come any closer. Fred kept advancing, reaching the top step. Arthur placed a revolver against his father’s head and pulled the trigger.

Fred was considered an industrious mechanic and a hard worker, but he was known to be abusive toward his family. Laura had sought protection more than once. Newspapers quickly jumped to the conclusion that Arthur “was probably abetted by his mother in doing the foul deed.” Arthur was arrested and charged with murder. Laura was arrested as an accessory.

At trial, a neighbor testified that Fred was violent toward his wife. She said she saw Fred chase Laura out of the house, knock her down, and pull her hair. Arthur came to his mother’s rescue, pulling his father off her and giving her a chance to escape.

Another neighbor testified that only days before the killing, Laura said she was going to shoot Fred. On the stand, Laura admitted she had threatened to shoot her husband if she had to defend herself.

Arthur was an excellent witness on his own behalf, but his testimony was less favorable to his mother. He said that on two occasions she discussed the possibility of killing Fred. According to Arthur, Laura told him that if she had to defend herself, “she would have to do it.”

Arthur testified that on the day of the shooting, he warned his father not to come upstairs. Fred replied that he was going to “fix” both Arthur and his mother. Fearing for their lives, and certain his father meant it, Arthur fired.

The jury returned a verdict of not guilty for Arthur, but it was deadlocked on Laura’s guilt, resulting in a mistrial. The state did not drop the charges. She remained in jail and was tried again. Once again, the jury could not reach a verdict.

The State’s Attorney ultimately determined it would be impossible to find a jury that would convict her and declined to try the case a third time. Laura Cramer was released from jail in May 1907.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

