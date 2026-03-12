March 12: The North Dakota Distinguished Service Medal Ribbon

Heraldry dates back to the Middle Ages. Knights in armor wore helmets that covered their faces, making it impossible to identify who they were or, in battle, which side they were on. To solve that problem, knights began placing individualized designs on their shields for identification. Over time, this evolved into a formal system known as heraldry, with very strict rules that must be followed when designing a new symbol.

Although heraldry is most often associated with medieval Europe, it made its way to the New World. In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson directed the creation of the Heraldic Program Office, overseen by the War Department. The office was tasked with coordinating and approving coats of arms and other insignia for the Army. By the end of World War II, its role had expanded to include other branches of the military. Today, the The Institute of Heraldry provides guidance in the design of flags, agency seals, badges, and other official emblems.

On this date in 1937, The Institute of Heraldry approved the design for the North Dakota Distinguished Service Medal. The medal recognizes current or former members of the North Dakota National Guard who, in the discharge of their military duties, “exhibited extraordinary heroism or devotion to duty.” The governor is authorized to present the medal in the name of the legislature and the people of the state.

Approval of the award is determined by a board made up of the adjutant general and senior officers. No award may be presented to anyone whose service after the recommendation has not been honorable. A recipient may receive only one medal. If later deemed worthy of a second honor, the individual receives a small badge attached to the original ribbon.

Several other medals recognize the service of the state’s National Guard members. The Basic Training Medal is awarded to those who complete training. The North Dakota National Guard Emergency Service Ribbon honors service members who directly support the state, including those who respond to emergencies and natural disasters. The Outstanding Unit Ribbon recognizes Guard members who contribute to a unit’s overall exceptional achievements.

Members of the National Guard provide valuable service both in combat and in response to emergencies at home. Ribbons and medals are one way to recognize their service to the state and to the nation.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

Sources:

