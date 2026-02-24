February 24: Indian School News

Wahpeton Indian School was established as a government institution by an Act of Congress in 1904 and was a source of civic pride and regular news coverage early in its history. After construction was completed, many public events were held in the new facilities, which were considered the best in town.

On this date in 1916, a collection of news items recorded activity at the school. Supervisor Peairs had arrived from Washington, D.C., on an inspection tour. He had served in the Indian Service for 29 years and, according to Indian School Notes, had visited nearly every Indian school in the United States. The publication reported that he spoke to students about preparedness and delivered an inspiring address on Sunday night. It added, “We are looking forward with pleasure to the coming of Colonel Shields, who has a special message to give on the preservation of birds. It is hoped many of the people of Wahpeton may meet him, especially those interested in wildlife.” Washington’s Birthday was celebrated with a program honoring Presidents Washington and Lincoln. Dr. and Mrs. Ross and Miss Boren, a government nurse, were also inspecting the health of students.

Another newspaper item announced an upcoming lecture on “Wild Birds and Animals,” illustrated with “marvelous lantern slides made by the lecturer himself.” Admission was 25 cents. The article detailed Colonel Shields’ extensive accomplishments, publications, travels, and legislative work.

Local sports coverage reported, “Those who were fortunate enough to be present at the Indian School gymnasium were treated to a very fast and exciting game of basketball between Park Region College of Fergus Falls and the Indian School. The final score was Park Region 13, Indian School 30.”

Wahpeton Indian School was well known throughout the region for its athletic program. Although the school only went through eighth grade, the “Indians” team regularly competed against area high schools and colleges in football, baseball, basketball, wrestling, and track and field. Some athletes were older than average. Among the school’s most notable athletes was Woodrow Wilson Keeble, who graduated from Wahpeton Indian School and later worked there. He was being recruited by the Chicago White Sox when his National Guard unit was called to serve in World War II. He also served in Korea and was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2008.

Dakota Datebook by Lise Erdrich

