April 10: 1966 Red River Efforts

After a March 1966 blizzard that left a whopping 38 inches of snow in northeast North Dakota, the spring thaw that followed created a whole new set of challenges for North Dakotans: protecting their buildings and homes from rising river levels and flooding.

On this date, residents were still on high alert. Earlier in the month, Red River flood levels had reached 45.63 feet in Grand Forks. “Maintaining the Red River flood has become the most urgent need,” wrote reporter Lloyd C. Tinnes for the Grand Forks Herald, as the water crept higher every day.

Dikes and other barriers were already in place along the Red River, but with the surge of snowmelt, they needed to be reinforced with sandbags, and quickly. Residents of Grand Forks, Pembina, and surrounding areas pitched in from all walks of life to protect their communities.

In Pembina, National Guard troops helped patrol the town’s dike system while volunteers worked to strengthen it, raising protection to 54 feet. A crest of 53 feet was expected in the coming days. Weary residents, working daily against the rising water, hoped colder weather might slow the rise and bring relief. City councilman Jake Wood said if temperatures had been warmer, there would be little doubt the river would reach 53.5 feet.

In Grand Forks, people of all ages came out to help. Mike Carrigan of the Grand Forks Herald jokingly noted the hard labor was no match for “old fogies” over 30 with flabby muscles. Students from elementary school to the University of North Dakota joined in, hauling sandbags. One group of university students even brought popular records to “put a little bounce in the dike building.”

During a visit to the sandbag dikes, Senator Milton Young and Representative Mark Andrews praised the community’s effort to protect homes and buildings. They also pledged support for disaster relief funds and long-term flood protection.

By April 10, sandbagging crews in Grand Forks were demobilized as the Red River receded. In Pembina, water levels remained high but were finally slowing, much to the relief of volunteers. Without that community effort, the rising river would almost certainly have caused significant damage.

Dakota Datebook by Ashley Thronson

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