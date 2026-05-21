May 21: Roosevelt’s Volunteers

During the Spanish-American War, Theodore Roosevelt was anxious to get into the action. He raised a volunteer cavalry unit for the conflict. Famously known as the Rough Riders, Roosevelt’s volunteers served in Cuba and took part in the battle of San Juan Hill.

On April 6, 1917, the United States entered World War I. Roosevelt was once again eager to serve in the military. He contacted the Secretary of War and began laying plans to raise four divisions of volunteers for service in France. He offered his services to Woodrow Wilson, stating in a telegram, “I respectfully ask permission immediately to raise two divisions for immediate service at the front under the bill which has just become law, and hold myself ready to raise four divisions.” He selected eighteen officers and directed them to begin recruiting efforts.

As with all things connected to Roosevelt, North Dakotans followed his actions closely, and newspapers across the state kept readers up to date. Roosevelt took note of Marshal Joseph Joffre’s request for American troops to arrive in France as soon as possible. He said he would raise as many as four divisions “like the regiment I commanded in the Spanish War.”

There were mixed feelings about Roosevelt’s offer. His political opponents accused him of grandstanding and argued that he lacked sufficient military experience. North Dakotans, however, were largely supportive. The Bismarck Tribune reprinted a column from the St. Paul Dispatch that took issue with Roosevelt’s detractors. The column noted that “his appearance in France, with a volunteer force of Americans, would exercise tremendous moral and sentimental influence. It would hearten friend and discourage foe.”

President Wilson declined Roosevelt’s offer. The implementation of the draft removed the need to depend on volunteer units. Roosevelt remained gracious and diplomatic. He responded, “As good American citizens, we loyally obey the decision of the commander-in-chief.” He informed those who had already volunteered that they were released from any obligation and encouraged them to join regular Army units instead.

There were reports of discussions within Army circles that some role might still be found for Roosevelt, but much to his disappointment, nothing came of it. All four of his sons served in the war. Quentin was killed, while Theodore Jr. and Archie were both wounded. But this was one war that Teddy himself had to sit out.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

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