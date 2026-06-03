June 3: A Rosy Outlook

By 1911, North Dakota was looking less like the Wild West and more like eastern civilization. Education was a big part of the state’s progress. Even small communities had elementary schools, but high school was a more expensive undertaking. Education often ended after sixth grade. Many families sent their children to larger towns to earn a high school diploma. Reflecting the state’s farming culture, the 1911 Legislature provided financial support for communities that approved high schools with an emphasis on agriculture.

On this date in 1911, the reporting week for the Department of Agriculture ended, and the department’s report confirmed what many already believed: agriculture was the future of North Dakota, and the sky was the limit. The report began by announcing, “Rarely before in the history of the state of North Dakota have such favorable conditions existed at the commencement of a crop season as at the present time.” Soil conditions were considered nearly perfect. Rainfall was adequate throughout most of the state. Other positive factors included crop diversification and the increasing use of gasoline-powered farm equipment.

The optimistic predictions for the future of North Dakota farming spurred interest in agricultural schools. The Legislature authorized one such school in each county. Towns that wanted to host a school had to demonstrate sufficient financial support as well as land on which to build the school. Schools were also required to hire faculty members with college degrees.

It was a challenging time to undertake such an ambitious program. The optimistic predictions for the state’s agricultural future fell short when confronted by major challenges. When the United States entered World War I in 1917, military enlistments drew young men away from the upper high school grades. Schools closed the following year when the flu pandemic struck. The war and pandemic were followed by the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl. It was a difficult time to be a farmer.

Many North Dakota schools still offer agricultural courses and encourage programs such as Future Farmers of America. The North Dakota State University Extension Service provides programs and information on a broad range of topics. The Agricultural and Biological Sciences program at the University of North Dakota continues to provide essential knowledge for careers in agriculture.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

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