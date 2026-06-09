June 9: The Myth of the West

Printed in large quantities on cheap paper, dime novels were wildly popular. Costing just a dime, and sometimes only a nickel, they were aimed at a broad audience. The first recognized dime novel was published on this day in 1860.

Maleska, the Indian Wife of the White Hunter is the story of an interracial marriage set in the Catskill Mountains of New York State. Dime novels that followed were often set in the American West and shaped perceptions of the frontier for people who would never see it for themselves. The books romanticized life on the frontier, portraying it as filled with adventure and heroism. Cowboys and Indians, outlaws and lawmen, became familiar, if exaggerated, figures.

Dakota Territory was depicted as a wild and unsettled land full of danger. Dime novels relied on stereotypes such as heroic pioneers, independent cowboys, ruthless outlaws, and hostile Indians. The stories needed a notable villain, so the West became populated with cold-blooded desperadoes. Countering the evildoers were brave cowboys and fearless lawmen. The pioneers who ventured into an unknown and unsettled land were portrayed as strong and steadfast.

Dime novels introduced an unwritten “Code of the West” that required cowboys to be loyal and honest. Fact and fiction began to blur together. Dakota Territory became a character of its own, with sweeping vistas and endless prairie. When Buffalo Bill introduced his Wild West show in 1883, he pulled dime novel characters out of the books and presented them in a live show, further cementing the stereotypes in the American imagination.

The cowboy became an American icon. The cowboy, lawman, outlaw, and settler were transferred from the pages of dime novels to movie westerns and 1950s television. Characters like the Lone Ranger, Marshal Dillon, and the boys of Bonanza became weekly visitors in American homes.

The Wild West was never as wild as portrayed. Gunfights were not as common as movies and television shows would have us believe. Many towns had strict gun control laws. Far from being romantic, the life of a cowboy was lonely, dirty, and dangerous. We can thank dime novels for cementing the stereotype of the Wild West in the American imagination.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

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